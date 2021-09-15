CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

CCSO arrests Murray woman on drug charges

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago

MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it arrested a Murray woman on Monday on multiple drug-related charges. In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that, at about 5 p.m. Monday, Deputy John Hayden stopped a vehicle on Chestnut Street in Murray for a traffic violation. During the stop, Knight said numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine, marijuana and various prescription-controlled substances, were located.

