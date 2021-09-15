CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EHang Holdings (EH) Partners with HELI-EASTERN for Urban Air Mobility Operations in Integrated Airspace in Shenzhen

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen East General Aviation (“HELI-EASTERN”). HELI-EASTERN is a major low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (“Greater Bay Area”) in China. It has also been designated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) and the Shenzhen Municipal Government as a pilot unit for low-altitude aviation reform in China. The ground-breaking partnership will explore and further implement urban air mobility (“UAM”) operations in the designated integrated airspace for helicopters and AAVs in Shenzhen, China. This is an important milestone in implementing EHang's 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative in the Greater Bay Area.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EHang, HELI-EASTERN Partner For Urban Air Mobility Operations

EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) has formed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen East General Aviation (HELI-EASTERN). This partnership will explore and further implement urban air mobility (UAM) operations in Shenzhen, China's designated integrated airspace for helicopters and autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs). HELI-EASTERN is a low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter...
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

EHang Launches Sightseeing Tourism Service with Autonomous Air Vehicles

Concept: China’s autonomous aerial vehicle technology startup EHang has partnered with real estate company Greenland Hong Kong Holdings to launch its own autonomous urban air mobility services (UAM) for tourists. Aerial sightseeing and aerial media displays are among the trial services, which will be implemented in one of the partners’ tourism real estate projects. The company plans to cooperate with Greenland Hong Kong in the future to offer airborne tourist services in additional cities utilizing its AAV (autonomous aerial vehicle).
WORLD
suasnews.com

Clean urban air travel to become reality as Urban-Air Port announces development plan for 65 urban air mobility infrastructure hubs worldwide in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group

· Urban-Air Port and Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group announce plans to develop 65 electric urban-air ports worldwide to make clean urban air travel a reality. · World’s first electric urban-air port – ‘Air-One’ – to open in Coventry, UK, in early 2022 – the first of...
WORLD
StreetInsider.com

Gogoro, Technology Leader in Urban Electric Mobility and Battery Swapping, to List on Nasdaq Via Poema Global (PPGH)

Gogoro® Inc. ("Gogoro" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Ehang#Ehang Holdings#Heli Eastern For#Streetinsider Premium#The Company Rrb#Caac#Uam#Heli Eastern#Aav Ehang 216
StreetInsider.com

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Partners with Paradigm; Will Power Paradigm Payments™

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paya, (NASDAQ: PAYA) has announced a strategic partnership with Paradigm, a software company focused on helping organizations throughout the building industry supply chain increase efficiencies and profitability. Through the partnership, Paradigm will launch Paradigm Payments™, which will offer contractors, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to collect and process payments real-time, leading to greater back-office efficiencies and the opportunity to increase on-site sales.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Decreases Third Quarter Outlook to 24.5K Vehicle Deliveries

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today provided updated delivery outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

ATIF Holdings Ltd. (ATIF) Regains Nasdaq Minimum Bid Compliance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Share buy-back Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 46/2021 – 20 SEPTEMBER 2021. On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 85,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1018.0p per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Data on debtor composition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file. The information...
MARKETS
AFP

German airline Lufthansa approves capital increase

Europe's largest airline group Lufthansa, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday it would seek to raise more than two billion euros with a capital increase. The German company said its executive board had agreed to a share issue from Wednesday and "the gross proceeds are expected to amount to 2.140 billion euros ($2.51 billion)". Lufthansa said the transaction, intended to improve its equity position and help repay state aid provided in the course of the pandemic, was underwritten by a syndicate of 14 banks. "All members of the Executive Board of the company have also committed to participate in the capital increase and to exercise all subscription rights received in relation to their shares in full," it said.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

High-stakes Christmas looms as surging toy demand meets supply-chain snarls

CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - With demand for toys at an all-time high, U.S. suppliers and retailers are racing to outrun severe air, sea and land shipping snarls so Santa has a mountain of dolls, scooters and video game consoles to deliver at Christmas. The holidays account for a major chunk...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Shares Preclinical Research Findings and Scientific Initiations from the ChromaDex External Research Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) today announced findings from recently published preclinical studies, as well as recently registered clinical research, investigating Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or “NR”) in various health outcomes. Through the industry-leading ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP™), ChromaDex supplies Niagen® to researchers around the world at no cost to help advance the understanding of NR’s impact on various age-related health conditions.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy