EHang Holdings (EH) Partners with HELI-EASTERN for Urban Air Mobility Operations in Integrated Airspace in Shenzhen
EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen East General Aviation ("HELI-EASTERN"). HELI-EASTERN is a major low-altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("Greater Bay Area") in China. It has also been designated by the Civil Aviation Administration of China ("CAAC") and the Shenzhen Municipal Government as a pilot unit for low-altitude aviation reform in China. The ground-breaking partnership will explore and further implement urban air mobility ("UAM") operations in the designated integrated airspace for helicopters and AAVs in Shenzhen, China. This is an important milestone in implementing EHang's 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative in the Greater Bay Area.
