Oil prices jump over $2/bbl after drawdown in U.S. stocks

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, and on expectations demand will rise as vaccination roll-outs widen. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest since September 2019, the U.S. Energy Information...

www.streetinsider.com

fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
CBS News

Why are U.S. gas prices so high? Not for the reason Biden thinks

President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Mr. Biden suggested that pandemic "profiteers" might be to blame. "There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down —...
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
Reuters

Oil fall as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, but both benchmark contracts were on track for weekly gains of more than 3% as recovery in output is seen lagging demand. Brent crude futures...
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Steady, as Jobless Claims Rise, Oil Prices Stabilize

A 0.7% increase in retail sales for August was unable to push the market higher. Analysts expected a 0.8% slide. U.S. stocks were little changed Thursday, despite an unexpected gain in retail sales, as jobless claims rose and oil prices steadied after Wednesday's increase. Retail sales rose 0.7% in August...
CNBC

Oil prices steady as U.S. storm threat wanes

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after hitting a multi-week high a day earlier as the threat to U.S. Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded. Brent crude ended the session up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $75.67 a barrel. On Wednesday Brent touched $76.13, its highest since July 30. U.S....
Houston Chronicle

U.S. crude stockpiles decrease as oil prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 6.4 million barrels last week helping boost oil prices Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was trading above $72 early in the day. Oil prices are seeing gains on the back of a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories after hurricanes Nicholas and Ida, according...
Reuters

Oil holds above $75 on U.S. inventories and gas prices

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil held above $75 a barrel on Thursday, within sight of a multi-week high hit a day earlier, supported by a big drop in U.S. crude inventories and surging European natural gas prices. U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels last week, more than...
fxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Expected to Report 3.6 Million Barrel Crude Oil Drawdown

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher on Wednesday shortly before the release of today’s government inventories report. The markets are being supported by industry data from late Tuesday that showed a larger than expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and on expectations of strong future demand on the back of increasing vaccination rates.
Financial World

Oil jumps more than 3 per cent on drawdown in US inventories, Hurricane Ida fallouts

On Wednesday, both US and UK crude oil futures’ prices had mushroomed more than 3 per cent, as US EIA (Energy Information Administration) data had unveiled a bigger-than-anticipated plunge in US crude inventories, while expectations over a global economy recovery with numbers of vaccinated people growing quicker-than-expected in major G20 economies, had added to further bullish breeze.
FOXBusiness

Oil slips but holds to most gains after draw in US stocks

Oil prices slipped on Thursday but kept most of the previous day's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.33 a barrel by 0128 GMT, after settling up 2.5% the...
Street.Com

U.S. Stocks Slide After August Retail Sales Surprise, Oil Prices Ease

US stocks open were lower in late-morning trading after a surprisingly solid reading of August retail sales and a Hurricane Ida-lead boost to weekly jobless claims. Global stocks mixed ahead of a key reading of U.S. retail sales as investors continue to question the pace of strength of the post-pandemic recovery.
StreetInsider.com

World shares lower as U.S. stocks, oil prices retreat

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global markets dipped on Thursday and U.S. stocks were lower as oil prices retreated and concerns about a possible slowdown in the economic recovery from COVID-19 weighed. Wall Street indexes fell as losses in heavyweight technology and oil stocks offset strong retail sales data. A report...
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. crude, gasoline inventories tighten

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market. Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. supplies restart following historic Ida impact

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil climbed above $70 a barrel in New York after three weeks of gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate added 1%, while the global Brent benchmark...
