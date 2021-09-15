CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workhorse (WKHS) Dismisses Legal Challenge to USPS Contract, Focuses on Future Government Orders

 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The electric vehicle company, Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), voluntarily dismissed its legal challenge blocking U.S. Postal Service’s move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) for delivery vehicles Tuesday. Workhorse's legal challenge, filed in June, had been set to face arguments before a judge on Wednesday on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

