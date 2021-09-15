Workhorse (WKHS) Dismisses Legal Challenge to USPS Contract, Focuses on Future Government Orders

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.

