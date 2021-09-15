CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

BET, a unit of ViacomCBS (VIAC), launches BET Studios

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BET, a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), today launched BET Studios, an unprecedented studio venture that offers equity ownership for Black content creators. Propelled by the infrastructure and financing of BET and ViacomCBS, BET Studios will create premium television series and films for an array of internal buyers, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+ and BET, in addition to select third-party platforms that seek best-in-class content from both leading and rising Black creatives. BET Studios will launch with principal partners Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvtechnology.com

BET Launches BET Studios

New studio venture will provide equity ownership to Black creators of premium TV and film content; principal partners include Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. NEW YORK—At a time when media companies are under increased pressure to diversify on-screen and off-screen talent, ViacomCBS’s BET has launched BET Studios,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

ViacomCBS Launches BET Studios to Offer ‘Equity Ownership for Black Content Creators’

ViacomCBS has launched BET Studios, “an unprecedented studio venture that offers equity ownership for Black content creators,” the company announced Wednesday. Per BET, “Propelled by the infrastructure and financing of BET and ViacomCBS, BET Studios will create premium television series and films for an array of internal buyers, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+ and BET, in addition to select third-party platforms that seek best-in-class content from both leading and rising Black creatives. BET Studios will launch with principal partners Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.”
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

With Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS Bets a Kids' TV Veteran Can Bring Paramount Into a Streaming Future

ViacomCBS’ decision to elevate Robbins, an entrepreneur who is as well-versed in the language of social media as he is in backlot politics, to the head of its Paramount unit is a new sign of the generational shift taking place across the entertainment landscape. It comes as traditional media companies turn to a new lineup of executives to help them make sense of the streaming revolution that has upended their businesses. Simply put, many of the most venerable Hollywood players are desperate to get younger and more digitally savvy as they struggle to compete in a new world order. Robbins is set to replace Jim Gianopulos, who has held top roles at 20th Century Fox as well as Paramount.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mills
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Kenya Barris
CBS LA

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet International#Cbs#Bet Networks#Bet Jams#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Viaca#Showtime#Bet Studios#Scripted Originals#Paramount Chairman#Showtime Networks Inc#Viacomcbs#Warner Bros#Warner Horizon
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams at Emmys: “Your Excellence, Your Artistry Will Endure”

Kerry Washington paid tribute to The Wire actor and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams while presenting the supporting actor in a drama series category during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. During her brief tribute, Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.” “I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she added. Nominated in the supporting actor in a drama category for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the actor was considered the frontrunner before...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Cedric the Entertainer Opens 2021 Emmy Awards With Biz Markie Tribute Song

Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmy Awards with a salute to the late Biz Markie’s classic track “Just a Friend” — with some reworked lyrics sprinkled with nods to HBO Max, Sesame Street, and Black-ish. LL Cool J, Rita Wilson, and rapper/Dave star Lil Dicky joined in for the high-energy performance, each contributing a verse that both gently skewered and celebrated television in the pandemic era. It was a loose start to the night that got the crowd dancing and swaying at their tables. Opening the segment, the comic and actor emphasized that this year’s ceremony would subvert expectations of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to Michael K. Williams, the Emmys Ignored a Great Year of Genre TV

This year at the Emmys, genre series, especially those adapted from comic books, had their strongest showing ever, with 81 nominations across eight live-action shows. During the Creative Arts Emmys, three of those shows — “WandaVision,” “The Mandalorian” and “Lovecraft Country” — picked up 12 wins between them. So there was every reason to expect that at least some genre TV — including Amazon’s “The Boys,” the first comic book adaptation ever nominated for best drama — would take home an Emmy or two on Sunday night during the primetime telecast. Instead, traditional dramas dominated the night, leaving all the nominated genre...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

As host of the 2021 Emmy Awards, actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s event by leading the audience in a cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with the chorus, “TV, you’ve got what I need.” Markie, who was dubbed the “Clown prince of hip hop,” died in July this year, at the age of 57. The performance was a lively tribute to the legendary rapper. “RIP Biz Markie,” Cedric the Entertainer said at the end of the number, which included participation from LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and many others. The lyrics included phrases like, “Sick of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV’s New British — and Streaming — Invasions

Television’s British invasion was on full display Sunday night at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they were expected to take, but also surprised in the races where their nominees weren’t considered the frontrunners. But the year also signaled TV’s permanent streaming invasion. For the first time in history, streamers took all three major program categories, as the comedy, drama and limited/anthology fields...
TV SERIES
AFP

In-person Emmys open with musical number

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer opened the 73rd Emmy Awards, the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars, in Los Angeles on Sunday with a group musical number. Rappers LL Cool J and Lil Dicky, and actress Rita Wilson led the celebrities in attendance in a version of late rapper Biz Markie's "Just A Friend" riffing on the year's nominated television shows. A scaled-down ceremony is being held in a tent at an outdoor venue with a limited live audience due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns -- a year after the show was forced to go virtual. "Let me start by saying there are way too many of us in this little room," joked Seth Rogen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Debuts Internationally With $36 Million

“Dune,” the dazzling big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, ignited the international box office in its debut, collecting $35.8 million from 24 overseas markets. It’s a promising start given the hobbled state of moviegoing in many foreign territories amid the pandemic. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, “Dune” ranked No. 1 in most international markets and had the strongest turnout in Russia with $7.6 million from 2,100 screens, followed by France ($7.5 million from 892 screens), Germany ($4.9 million from 900 screens) and Italy ($2.6 million from 740 screens). Given its ambitious special...
MOVIES
Deadline

How To Watch The Primetime Emmys Online & On TV

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and, for the first time on a streaming service, Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the awards ceremony, which will take place in an air-conditioned tent on The Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles with a limited, vaccinated audience sitting at dinner tables. In addition to Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial, the three-hour show that celebrates the year’s best in television will be available digitally live and on demand via Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Disability Advocate James LeBrecht Blasts CBS for Not Making Accessible Ramp on Emmys Stage Easily Visible on TV

Disability rights advocate James LeBrecht is “furious” with CBS after it seems the network didn’t fulfill its promise to install a fully accessible, visible ramp on the Emmys stage. “They lied to me,” LeBrecht told Variety Sunday while watching the awards show. “I got my hopes up.” Ahead of the Emmys, LeBrecht, who co-directed the Oscar-nominated “Crip Camp,” and the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund filed a complaint of ADA violations, after being informed that the stage, built inside a tent on the L.A. Live Event Deck in downtown Los Angeles, was inaccessible from a front approach. But on Friday, LeBrecht told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Women Take Top Comedy and Drama Series Directing Emmys for First Time

Female directors took home the Primetime Emmy Awards for comedy and drama series directing in the same year for the first time, as helmers from “Hacks” and “The Crown” prevailed against tough competition. Lucia Aniello won for directing the pilot episode of “Hacks,” the HBO Max comedy that also won lead comedy actress for star Jean Smart. Aniello also won for comedy series writing along with “Hacks” co-creators and executive producers Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. “It’s very surreal,” Aniello said of winning for writing. “It feels very much like a fever dream.” Jessica Hobbs won for helming the fourth season finale...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy