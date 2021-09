Vodafone Spain is cutting around 12% of its workforce, shedding staff that do not fit with its digital transformation push. The telco announced that it is beginning a process that will see it shed up to 515 jobs. Its statement is worded in such a way as to imply that the move is linked to competition, and to an extent it is: the market remains pretty fierce in Spain. But there is no escaping that the cuts come as part of the telco’s ongoing strategy to embrace digital technologies.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO