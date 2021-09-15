CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith’s ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ Leads Black Friday RSD

By Corey Irwin
kingfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord Store Day has unveiled its list of Black Friday releases for 2021 and leading the pack is a limited edition LP from Aerosmith. Described as “a historic early recording of Aerosmith in their rehearsal room,” 1971: The Road Starts Hear promises never-before-heard renditions of some of the group’s earliest material. Recorded in an intimate setting -- “just the band, crew and friends captured on Joe Perry's tape recorder” -- the release includes several songs which would eventually appear on Aerosmith’s 1973 debut album, including “Dream On,” “Mama Kin,” “Movin’ Out” and “Walkin’ the Dog.”

