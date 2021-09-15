Aerosmith’s ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ Leads Black Friday RSD

Happy Birthday to Aerosmith's co-founder and lead guitarist, Joe Perry, who turns 71 today (September 10th). Perry, who in recent years has also been performing with his side band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and actor Johnny Depp, is responsible for co-writing with Steven Tyler such timeless Aerosmith classics as “Same Old Song And Dance,” “Walk This Way,” “Toys In The Attic,” “Back In The Saddle,” “Draw The Line,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady),” “Rag Doll,” “Love In An Elevator,” “What It Takes,” “Crazy,” and “Livin' On The Edge,” among others.

