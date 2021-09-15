CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Updated VA/DC Class of 2022 Rankings: Full 300

By Jerry Shank
prepbaseballreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another busy spring and summer taking boots-to-the-ground, one thing became quickly certain about the Virginia/DC 2022 class: depth. We have been extremely impressed with the amount of quality talent spread out throughout the commonwealth and district. Today we complete our rankings update with the complete 300. We highlight some...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
prepbaseballreport.com

Illinois Class of 2023 Rankings: Risers

With the summer circuit officially coming to an end and the fall transition beginning, an overhaul to the 2023 rankings was overdue. Last week we updated the Illinois 2023 rankings, as well as expanded it by 50 players. We expanded the class from 125 prospects to 175 as we continue...
ILLINOIS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Wisconsin Class of 2023 Rankings: Risers

With the summer circuit officially coming to an end and the fall transition beginning, it’s time for our staff to update the state’s player rankings, starting with the 2023 as they begin the start of their junior year – a critical campaign from a recruiting standpoint. We expanded the class...
WISCONSIN STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

National 2023 Rankings: Spotlight on VA/DC

Last we updated our VA/DC Class of 2023 Rankings released the full Rankings. Also last week, PBR updated its National Class of 2023 Rankings, which feature the current rankings of the best 500 players in the Class from all across the country. Ten VA/DC Players are in the new Top 500, including one in the Top 25 overall, and today we put a spotlight them:
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Class Rankings: South Carolina New Comers

With the summer coming to a close, the PBR South Carolina staff has updated and expanded from 100 to the top 140 players from the 2022 class in the Palmetto state. Eager to continue following and reporting the development of the group, PBR is committed to providing the most credible and up-to-date information for all things amateur baseball in the Palmetto State. Evaluations are not limited to just PBR Staff, we often are in touch with college recruiters, pro scouts, and local high school and club coaches. All player recommendations are taken into consideration, and all lists are subject to change. As these players head into their final season of high school baseball, it's worth noting that there is some real talent scattered deep in this list. Many of these players have a real chance to be impact players once they step on campus this time next year, and some could even garner some discussion for the 2022 MLB Draft next summer.
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
prepbaseballreport.com

Colorado Class of 2024 Rankings Released

PBR Colorado is excited to announce the new 2024 Colorado Rankings. This Class of 2024 has a top end loaded with talented arms and athletes. As always , Colorado demonstrates players that have great projectability and steady development. The best days are ahead for this group. PBR Colorado has used...
COLORADO STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Rankings - 4 RHP on the Rise

The 2022 State Rankings have been updated and expanded following a full spring and summer of action. The full list of over 200 prospects will be reworked again throughout the year as this incoming senior class finishes up their prep careers. We begin our first extended look at the rankings...
BASEBALL
floridahsfootball.com

WEEK 4 RANKINGS: Class 4A regional rankings

FACA Members (50% OFF) FHS7V7A Members (50% OFF) Active & Veteran Military (50% OFF) First Responders (50% OFF) Bonafide Members of the Media (25% OFF) If you think you are eligible for one of the above discounts, please reach out to Joshua Wilson on Twitter @FlaHSFootball or email Joshua.Wilson@floridahsfootball.com for available discounts and a coupon code to access them.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Rankings: North Carolina Players in the Overall Rankings

With the end of the summer season, PBR Scouts across the country are working to update their player rankings with all of the information gathered from games, practices, workouts, and events. The 2022 North Carolina Rankings expanded to the top 315 players in the state with some movement inside the top 10 and a significant amount of shuffling throughout the ranking's list. The same could be said for the recently released Overall 2022 Rankings.
SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

Inside the Rankings: Uncommitted '23s in the Top 50

Two weeks ago PBR of North Carolina worked to update and expand the North Carolina Class of 2023 Rankings. The breakdown articles have included a look at some of the high risers, top new comers, and players inside the Overall Rankings. Today we begin to take a look at some of the uncommitted players in the updated list. Each player below is inside the Top 50 in North Carolina and uncommitted at the time of publication.
SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted Underclass Spotlight: Max Arlich, LHP/1B, East Ridge

PBR Minnesota strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. The Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state. While other organizations take a national approach, our goal is to become the authoritative voice on the ground level of each state.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

Mid-Atlantic Orioles Scout Day: Stats Release

We held the Mid-Atlantic Orioles Scout Day on Wednesday night with over sixty from Virginia participating and one from Canada. Here are the statistical leaders from the event:
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Nine to Know: '23 Pitchers from Summer Scout Days

Throughout the summer PBR scouts are hosting and attending organziational scout days. The scout days typically include a full pro-style workout with pitchers throwing controlled bullpens. Stats are taken on the sixty, defensive arm grades, and offensive measurables. TrackMan is used to track ball flight during live BP, as well as during the pitcher bullpens.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR IA Top Prospect Games- Scouting Reports

The PBR IA Top Prospect Games event took place on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The event was held at Robert S. Plaster Sports Complex in Cedar Rapids, IA- Home of Mt. Mercy University. The event featured prospects from the 2022 grad class; and included many breakout performances from the players in attendance. Players showcased their talents in front of our scouting staff and college coaches. Thank you to the players, parents, my staff; along with the staff of Mt. Mercy Baseball for such a great event.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
prepbaseballreport.com

NOVA Fall Notebook: North Stafford vs Highland

Throughout the fall, our staff will occasionally get out to see mid-week fall ball games between travel and high school-based teams. Thursday night, North Stafford traveled to take on Highland in fall action. The game was shortened by rain to just two innings, but that was still enough time for a few players to stand out.
HIGHLAND, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Creekside JUCO Showcase

Fall baseball is upon us and Creekside is hosting one of the top events in the Country. This September 17th, JUCO baseball is being played at Creekside, including an impressive number of the top teams from a five state area. We look forward to having a quality event with plenty of collegiate attention and scouts from all over the Midwest. PBR will be covering the event extensively in-event through social media and post event with more extensive articles. Bellow is all of the info you will need to follow the event.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Kansas Uncommitted Spotlights: Corner Infielders

Today we take a look at the top 4 remaining uncommitted corner infielders in the 2022 class for the State of Kansas. All four players show plenty of projection after having productive springs and summers and should continue to improve with more experience. Each player brings a little something different to the table and programs at the next level will enjoy the projectability of this group. We cover their past performances as well as take a look at their most recent PBR videos.
KANSAS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Edge Baseball Scout Day: TrackMan Hitting Data

Prep Baseball Report Maryland events continue to be powered by TrackMan’s industry-leading portable system to capture pinpoint accurate, actionable data from player performances. Prep Baseball Report and TrackMan are dedicated to recognizing talent and unleashing their potential. At the Edge Baseball Scout Day, all hitters took live batting practice while...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Oklahoma Uncommitted Spotlights: Outfielders

Today we take a look at the top 4 remaining uncommitted outfielders in the 2022 class for the State of Oklahoma. This list has some players with some physical skills and power potential all the way to prototypical type leadoff hitters. One thing each player has in common is their overall athleticism as all four remaining outfielders are sub 7 runners. We breakdown each player and their tools to go along with their most recent player analysis and PBR videos.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Louisiana Senior Games - Quick Hits

On September 11th, we hosted the Louisiana Unsigned Senior Games at LSU Eunice. The event started out with players running the 60 yard dash, then batting practice, to defensive work, and ended with gameplay. Familiar faces continued to show off their talent and skills, while there were also some new names who made big splashes. Below, we take a look at some guys, at each of the different positions, who helped their stock. Be sure to continue to follow us during the week for more post-event coverage.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR MN Scout Day- MN Millers (2024 & 2025 Grads): Instant Analysis

The PBR MN Scout Day- MN Millers (2024 & 2025 Grads) event took place on Monday, September 13th, 2021. The event was held at Tahpah Park in Shakopee, MN. The event featured prospects from the 2024 & 2025 grad classes; and included many breakout performances from this year's participants. Players showcased their talents in front of our scouting staff. Thank you to the players, parents, my staff for such a great event.
SHAKOPEE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy