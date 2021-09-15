CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Friendly's Brings Back 'Cones for Kids' Campaign To Benefit Easterseals

By Friendly's Restaurants
 5 days ago

Campaign set to raise $500,000 from September 20 to October 31. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Mark your calendars, because Friendly's 'Cones for Kids' campaign is back! After a several year hiatus, Cones for Kids is returning from September 20 through October 31 to raise money to benefit Easterseals, America's largest nonprofit provider of services and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, and their families. All Friendly's Restaurants will participate toward the goal of raising $500,000 through the six-week campaign.

