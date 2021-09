PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-level meeting is set to take place this week between top health experts surrounding COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Currently, booster shots are being given to people who are immunocompromised, and are available at sites like Allegheny General Hospital. The FDA gave the okay for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 65 and older and for those who are considered ‘high risk.’ Now, the CDC will meet to discuss things moving forward before more shots go into arms. Bloomberg reports that advisers to the CDC will meet on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about how to best administer...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO