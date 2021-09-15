CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bluffton, IN

Roger K. Helms, 69

Bluffton News-Banner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger K. Helms, 69, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and formerly of Bluffton, Ind., passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Roger was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Bluffton to Harry A. and Hilda W. Harness Helms. Roger was drafted for the Vietnam Conflict in the Army and served as a Persian Missile Specialist stationed in Germany. Later, he served in the Air National Guard as a Fuels System Specialist at Fort Wayne ANG.

news-banner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Warren, IN
Bluffton, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituaries
City
Bluffton, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#The Air National Guard#The Thoma Rich#Lemler Funeral Home
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy