Roger K. Helms, 69, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and formerly of Bluffton, Ind., passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Roger was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Bluffton to Harry A. and Hilda W. Harness Helms. Roger was drafted for the Vietnam Conflict in the Army and served as a Persian Missile Specialist stationed in Germany. Later, he served in the Air National Guard as a Fuels System Specialist at Fort Wayne ANG.