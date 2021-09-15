CHS homecoming parade this Friday

Claxton High School (CHS) will celebrate homecoming this Friday, September 17, with a parade. This year’s them is ‘There’s No Place like HOMEcoming’. The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will begin in front of Claxton Middle School and Claxton High School. The parade will turn right onto Hendrix St., right on Liberty St., left on Spring St., right on Hwy. 280, left on Church St., left on Rosemary St., cross over Hwy.129 onto Goodge St., left on N. College St., and disband at the old CHS building….