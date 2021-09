Hi everyone! My name is Alicia Dougherty, and I’m the editor this year here at the Royal Purple. Last year I was the assistant news editor and I really enjoyed the experience. I’m a public relations major, and minoring in music. My future plans are to get my master’s degree in Communication and possibly move on to my Ph.D. This year I’m excited to assume my new role as editor of the editorial department at the RP. Two important jobs in my role are to make copy edits as needed before we publish and to assist section editors by answering questions and pitching story ideas. I work closely with our Managing Editor Dantae Green on editing and communicating with other RP staff to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible. We work as a team to resolve any roadblocks that come our way. The other part of my job is to manage our Opinions section by reaching out to students, staff/faculty members, and local leaders of Whitewater to get their opinions on topics, questions, and present day issues. I am very excited and grateful to have this opportunity to be the Royal Purple’s editor and work with such a great team! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us this year!

