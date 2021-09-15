CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Acadia FCU staff help after Dr. Levesque school fire

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KENT, Maine — In staying true to their mission of community service, Acadia Federal Credit Union is giving back to a local school in need with a donation of $3,168. After a fire destroyed Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville, Wisdom Middle/High School found themselves scrambling to accommodate over 100 more students in time for the start of the 2021-22 academic year. Credit union President/CEO David Desjardins issued a challenge to his staff in an effort to help meet their needs.

The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
