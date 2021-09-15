Acadia FCU staff help after Dr. Levesque school fire

FORT KENT, Maine — In staying true to their mission of community service, Acadia Federal Credit Union is giving back to a local school in need with a donation of $3,168. After a fire destroyed Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville, Wisdom Middle/High School found themselves scrambling to accommodate over 100 more students in time for the start of the 2021-22 academic year. Credit union President/CEO David Desjardins issued a challenge to his staff in an effort to help meet their needs.