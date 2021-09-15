CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead At DART Station Near Irving Convention Center; Shooter Claims Self Defense

By IrvingWeekly Staff
irvingweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was shot during an argument at DART’s Irving Convention Center Station on Sunday night, Sept. 12 at around 7 pm. The man shot died at Parkland Hospital. The Las Colinas station was shut down for several hours because of the police activity. People riding the Orange Line had to take a shuttle bus between the Hidden Ridge and Las Colinas Urban Center stations.

www.irvingweekly.com

