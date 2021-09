Angels Landing has earned the support of the Board of Directors of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council (DLANC). Richard Nordin, DLANC Board President, and Ryan Afari, DLANC Planning & Land Use Committee Chair, wrote in a letter to the zoning administrator with the L.A. Department of City Planning, "At our regularly held public meeting on July 31, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council ("DLANC") voted to support the below request [for the Angels Landing project], pursuant to the motion passed on May 25, 2021, by DLANC's Planning & Land Use Committee ("PLUC"). DLANC supports the Applicant's requests in the Planning Case."

