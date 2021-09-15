CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daniel Gerhart

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan joins Boulay with more than 15 years of professional accounting experience. He leads Boulay’s Assurance Readiness services, assisting companies through post-transaction processes and successfully preparing them for future audits. Prior to joining Boulay, Dan held various Controller and Chief Financial Officer roles that grew his private accounting expertise; he also has over ten years of public accounting auditing experience across many industries.

Mike Medeiros

Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.
CONSTRUCTION
Daniel J. O'Gara

Daniel J. O’Gara

EDUCATION: Miami University (Oxford, OH), Loyola University of Chicago (IL) O’Gara provides legal advice and support to the Chief Executive Officer, Board of Trustees, and senior management to ensure that activities and operations are carried out in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations and laws. He also provides guidance to senior management in the development, promotion, and delivery of Foundation services. O’Gara also directs all legal matters in-house. O’Gara was a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, where he had worked since 2011.
OXFORD, OH
bizjournals

People on the Move

Assistant General Counsel and Contracts Manager at Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc. Emily Paust’s “big law” experience with contract negotiation and administration advisement brings great value to Symbiont and its construction, design-build, and EPC clients across green energy (biogas), manufacturing, and municipal markets. She will also advise on terms and conditions for service agreements, standard teaming agreements, master services agreements, and non-disclosure agreements and contribute to the firm’s business insurance procurement, claims management, and special projects.
BUSINESS
Chris Garcia

Chris Garcia

GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to identify, track and address health risks, has appointed Chris Garcia as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Garcia’s career in healthcare has spanned over thirty years as a founder, operator or private equity investor in over a dozen healthcare companies. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell’s commercial strategy.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Roosevelt University sees rising demand for real estate degrees

The program started with no students three years ago. When international shipping of both B2B and consumer products came to a startling halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago businessman Dave Fliss knew... Consulting. Markowski Consulting. New Company. Megan Markowski, President of Markowski Consulting, is known as The Strategic Secret Weapon....
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

7 ways to leverage AI to boost customer acquisition

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. The more you know about your current customers, the easier it is to attract new ones. Gathering and analyzing data to build a customer profile can guide a business’s product development, marketing campaigns and sales pitches. And one great way to learn about your customers and build a well-defined profile is to leverage the power of artificial intelligence.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

AvidXchange files to go public

AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Fastest Growing Companies No. 3: Hele Fitness

Hele Fitness has expanded its employee count both locally and abroad. On the consumer side, the functional fitness brand has sustained its monthly revenue pace the last two years.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

New York Business Journal announces 2021 Women of Influence

The New York Business Journal is proud to announce its Women of Influence honorees for 2021. These 10 executives have made an impact both professionally and in their communities throughout their careers. Over the past 18 months in particular, they've had an impact on their companies and the people around them — both inside and away from their offices — at a time when unprecedented challenges have become part of daily routines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

LendingTree launches sweepstakes to encourage Covid vaccinations among employees

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) has launched a companywide sweepstakes to encourage employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Charlotte-based LendingTree recently launched Stacks for Vax, a sweepstakes for employees who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. The firm set aside $100,000 from its operating budget to dole out 58 cash prizes — 50 employees will win $1,000 each, seven employees will win $5,000 each and one employee will win $15,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Bellevue-based RSVP affiliates with global company ERA Real Estate

The family-owned brokerage is one of the largest in the ERA system, topping $1 billion in sales in the last 12 months. Hear from high-level speakers in this virtual conference about regrowing our region. 2021 Health Care Leadership Awards. Nominate leaders in health care around the Puget Sound area. The...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Seattle Inno Under 25

Not everyone needs decades of schooling and real-life experience to find their passion. With the launch of our website and newsletter, Seattle Inno is highlighting some of the brightest young entrepreneurs in the area. We asked educators, startup founders and VCs to tell us about the young entrepreneurs they're watching, and we picked nine of them for the inaugural Seattle Inno Under 25 class.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Varo Bank's $510 million capital raise: Springboard or lifeline?

Investors have poured an additional $510 million into Varo Bank, the bank unit of Varo Money that opened last year. The announcement, made Thursday, raises a fundamental question: Is the money vital growth capital for an ambitious, new kind of bank — or is it a lifeline for a struggling de novo?
PERSONAL FINANCE

