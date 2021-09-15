Daniel Gerhart
Dan joins Boulay with more than 15 years of professional accounting experience. He leads Boulay’s Assurance Readiness services, assisting companies through post-transaction processes and successfully preparing them for future audits. Prior to joining Boulay, Dan held various Controller and Chief Financial Officer roles that grew his private accounting expertise; he also has over ten years of public accounting auditing experience across many industries.www.bizjournals.com
