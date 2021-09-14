Oklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it
Oklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it. Oklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it. Pfizer asks for vaccine approval for...www.fox21news.com
Comments / 0