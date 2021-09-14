CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it

FOX21News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it. Oklahoma City man allegedly defecates in metro grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for groceries covering it. Pfizer asks for vaccine approval for...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezer#Groceries#Crime Stoppers#Meow Wolf Denver
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy