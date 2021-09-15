Delays Continue For Brush/bulky Waste And Recycling Collections In Irving
The City of Irving Solid Waste Services Department continues to experience a staffing shortage that impacts recycling, brush and bulky collection services. Irving has proactively recruited for months to fill the necessary positions for solid waste collection services, and the staffing situation has improved. However, several positions remain open, and surges in service demands do impact day-to-day operations. The hard-working Solid Waste Services employees are working to keep up with the demand.
