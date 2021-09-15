Community Members Invited to Apply for Open Position on SJBPH Board of Health

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is seeking a qualified individual to serve on its Board of Health. The Board of Health Appointments Committee will choose a member of the public who lives in Archuleta or La Plata County and has education, experience, or a combination of both in finance or a public health discipline such as environmental health, health education, epidemiology, social and behavioral health, biostatistics, or public health administration. A Board position currently representing Archuleta County is opening at the end of this calendar year.