Archuleta County, CO

Community Members Invited to Apply for Open Position on SJBPH Board of Health

 5 days ago

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) is seeking a qualified individual to serve on its Board of Health. The Board of Health Appointments Committee will choose a member of the public who lives in Archuleta or La Plata County and has education, experience, or a combination of both in finance or a public health discipline such as environmental health, health education, epidemiology, social and behavioral health, biostatistics, or public health administration. A Board position currently representing Archuleta County is opening at the end of this calendar year.

