2021 ColorFest is Here!

The 2021 ColorFest activities will be swinging into action beginning this Friday evening, September 17 with the Passport to Pagosa Wine & Food Festival. The food festival kicks off at 6pm in the athletic field at town park on Hermosa St. Tickets for this event are sold out. However, for those who did purchase tickets, there will be a special check-in area for reserved seating, sponsors and pilots. General admission ticket holders will proceed to the main entrance gate where you will be admitted, receive your wine glass and move onto enjoying great food, wines and music. Dreem Machine will be the entertainment all evening long. Bring your taste buds as you will be voting for the coveted “People’s Choice” award. Food and desserts as well as a large selection of wines will be on hand.