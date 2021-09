University President Kristina M. Johnson announced in an email Tuesday that serious crime incidents in the University District are down 39 percent since Aug. 27. The decrease in crime follows the university’s implementation of new safety measures including light towers, cameras and increased police presence in the off-campus area. In the month of August, there was a sum of six neighborhood safety notices with one in September so far — compared to two in August and September 2020 combined, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

5 DAYS AGO