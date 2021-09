AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar is stronger when valued against the greenback. On Friday the pair reached a high of 0.7477. The highest level since mid-July and advancing for a second consecutive week as investors sold the greenback on speculation the US Federal Reserve will have to put tapering in the hold for now. Last week the Aussie dollar found some footing after Australian GDP came in at 0.7% q/q for the 2nd quarter against expectations of 0.4%, according to a Bloomberg survey. Annual GDP had some upward revisions and printed at 9.6% against 9.1% expected. Trade data showed a surplus of AUD12.1 billion for July against 10 billion that the market was looking for.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO