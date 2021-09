Internal auditors are seeing far-reaching effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the way they do their work, according to a new survey. The survey, from the audit technology company AuditBoard found that 91% of the more than 175 chief audit executives who responded believe the use of technology will be more critical to conducting internal audits in the future, while 68% of the survey respondents believe internal audit teams will probably not return to traditional workplaces, but will work remotely all or part of the time. In addition, 68% of the respondents think audit teams will be more focused on innovative means to gather and analyze evidence as part of internal audit processes.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO