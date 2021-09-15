Win a three-night stay at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
Business Traveller has teamed up with The Fullerton Hotel Singapore to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a three-night stay with club privileges at the hotel. The magnificent Fullerton Building is a grand neoclassical landmark built in 1928 that once housed the General Post Office, Exchange Room, Chamber of Commerce and prestigious Singapore Club. Today, it has been transformed into a stunning 400-room heritage hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.www.businesstraveller.com
