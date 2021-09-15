CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Win a three-night stay at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Traveller has teamed up with The Fullerton Hotel Singapore to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a three-night stay with club privileges at the hotel. The magnificent Fullerton Building is a grand neoclassical landmark built in 1928 that once housed the General Post Office, Exchange Room, Chamber of Commerce and prestigious Singapore Club. Today, it has been transformed into a stunning 400-room heritage hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

You Can Now Stay In A Chocolate Orange-Themed Hotel Room

Chocolate orange has been the flavour of the minute for a while now, with even places like Starbucks, Costa, Pret, and many more introducing chocolate orange themed desserts and drinks to their Autumn menus. Starting with Terry's Chocolate Orange, many of us cannot deny we are obsessed with the delicious...
LIFESTYLE
Narcity

These Two Stunning Canadian Hotels Cracked A List Of The 100 Best Stays In The World

If you're ready to get out and explore right in your own backyard, two Canadian hotels are being recognized as some of the best in the world. A survey done by Travel + Leisure narrowed down the top 100 hotels across the globe by gathering feedback from readers' travel experiences. The hotels were rated based on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Low-Touch Hotels are Here to Stay

At the start of the pandemic, I implemented, when considered in retrospect, was an uncharacteristic experiment. For an entire day, I tried not to touch anything in a public space. After a few hours of what seemed like a long game of playground tag, I realised that it was impossible to shun much of our physical contact outside the home effectively.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore River#Business Traveller#The General Post Office#Chamber Of Commerce#Singapore Club#Chinese#Javascript
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at a Fan-Favorite Hotel Right Next to EPCOT!

Ever wished you could just walk from your hotel directly into EPCOT for some tasty International Food & Wine Festival treats, a ride on Frozen Ever After, or just a leisurely walk around the Park? Then you might want to look into staying at Disney’s Beach Club Resort (or its neighbor, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort).
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Beware: $4 Per Night Resort Fee Charged at This Quality Suites Hotel

Quality is a mid-scale brand of Choice Hotels International, Incorporated which consists of Quality Inn and Quality Suites, where you “get your money’s worth” and “get more value”: the official description is “At Quality hotels, we believe that travel should be about connecting with people, while getting the value you deserve. We’re proud to provide you with an affordable stay and all the amenities you need to relax and focus on what really matters.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Points Guy

18 promotions that will make your next hotel stay more rewarding

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. An easy and rewarding way to ramp up the number of points you earn when traveling is to register for the various promotions put out by hotel loyalty programs. But keeping track of the latest hotel bonuses can...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Singapore
Only In Wisconsin

Stay With The Legends of Ghosts and Gangsters At This Wisconsin Hotel On A Hidden Island

In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. It’s also home to some interesting stories – you can decide whether they are true while you sip a classic Wisconsin cocktail or watch the sunset over a Northwoods river. Here’s why you should make plans to stay at the Four Seasons Island Resort.
WISCONSIN STATE
businesstraveller.com

Citizen M opens fourth hotel in Paris

Dutch hotel brand Citizen M has opened its fourth hotel in Paris, located off the world renowned Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The 151-room Citizen M Paris Champs-Élysées is located on Rue la Boétie, between the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde and close to shopping and dining outlets on the famous avenue.
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

Rove City Walk opens for business

Rove Hotels, described as “the UAE’s unconventional lifestyle hospitality brand”, has just opened the doors to Rove City Walk, located opposite Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The launch of the new property, which is in the ideal spot for people attending events at the mega venue, takes Rove’s room count in the...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Park Hyatt Toronto reopens following renovation

Hyatt has officially reopened its Park Hyatt property in Toronto following a restoration of its interiors. Designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge has redesigned the Park Hyatt Toronto, drawing inspiration from Canada’s seasons and natural landscapes. Interiors feature modern materials, soothing colour schemes and nods Canadian heritage, art deco and literature.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Top Hotel Credit Cards Offering Free Nights (2021)

Hotel credit cards are among the most underrated out there. Understandably a lot of people get cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (review) and Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card (review) to maximize the rewards they’re earning for their spending, and that’s a great idea. These cards offer valuable bonus categories, no foreign transaction fees, great travel coverage, and more.
CREDITS & LOANS
marketresearchtelecast.com

A group of seagulls invaded a Scottish hotel and stayed to live

The inhabitants of various towns of Scotland they are besieged by a plague of seagulls that little respects private spaces. It is that according to international portals, they are under the constant presence and with cities taken hostage by seagulls that break into any type of place. Animals enter homes...
ANIMALS
businesstraveller.com

Graduate hotels open in Cambridge and Oxford

Graduate Hotels has opened hotels in Cambridge and Oxford. The two hotels – the Graduate Cambridge and The Randolph Hotel by Graduate Hotels – have opened for overnight stays, with the bars and restaurants opening in coming weeks. The 148-room Graduate Cambridge is the former Doubletree by Hilton Cambridge which...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
thrillgeek.com

Universal Studios Singapore To Feature Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition and More

Horror fans will get to revisit some of the most sought-after creepy zones, haunted houses, and jaw-dropping shows at the first-ever Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition. The exhibition will showcase nine gruesome years of Southeast Asia’s award-winning Halloween Horror Nights, where guests will encounter terrifying displays, horrific props,...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
businesstraveller.com

Hilton debuts Tapestry Collection hotel in France

Hilton has opened its first Tapestry Collection property in France, with a hotel located in Paris. Hotel Camille Paris Gare de Lyon, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is located in the 12th arrondissement, a five minute walk from the Gare de Lyon station and 15-minute walk from the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre. It is also just a kilometre from the Place de la Bastille.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy