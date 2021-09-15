CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neal Brennan's New Show Centers On The Ways He Feels Unacceptable

 4 days ago

NPR's A Martínez talks to comedian Neal Brennan, who has a new one-man show: Neal Brennan: Unacceptable. Brennan is best known for his creative partnership with comedian Dave Chappelle.

Neal Brennan and Derek DelGaudio on Grey Areas and Talent Traps

Tomorrow evening on September 9, the comedian and writer Neal Brennan will take the stage for the opening night of Unacceptable, his new performance series at New York City’s Cherry Lane Theatre. Brennan—who famously co-created the smash hit Chappelle’s Show alongside the show’s namesake—has spent recent years building a name for himself as an idiosyncratic solo presence in the comedy circuit. In his 2017 Netflix comedy special 3 Mics, Brennan used three microphones— one for one-liners, one for traditional stand-up and one for emotional childhood anecdotes—to deconstruct his set into its component parts before the audience’s eyes.
Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
Dave Chappelle
Neal Brennan
Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Conan O’Brien Says NBC Exec Tried to Ban Norm Macdonald from His Show

Remembrances of the late comedian Norm Macdonald have been pouring in since he passed away September 14 at the age of 61 . That includes one from Conan O’Brien who, on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” talked about the time NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer tried to ban Macdonald from appearing on O’Brien’s NBC-operated late-night show (via Entertainment Weekly). Macdonald served as host of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” from 1994 through 1998. His emcee duties happened to overlap with the OJ Simpson trial, and he frequently made jokes about Simpson that did not sit well with NBC executive...
Adam Sandler Shares Moving Tribute to 'Billy Madison' Co-Star Norm Macdonald

Adam Sandler recently shared a moving tribute to his Billy Madison and SNL co-star, Norm MacDonald, who passed away this week. In an Instagram post, Sandler shared two photos of MacDonald: one from when the comedian was Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" anchor, and one from when the two of them starred in Billy Madison. Sandler also wrote a heartfelt memorial to his late friend.
George Takei Reveals ‘Shameful’ Joe Rogan News

George Takei recently shared the news of Howard Stern bashing UFC commentator Joe Rogan over not taking vaccine. He took to Twitter and shared an article and captioned:. Howard Stern lambastes Joe Rogan for not taking vaccine. The pandemic had disrupted the daily live of the people across the globe....
Late-Night Laughs: As Audiences Return & Summer Ends, Variety Talk Shows Find New Energy & Momentum

Stephen Colbert bounded on to the stage of The Late Show on September 7 with a new look. The comedian was rocking a new moustache as well as a rejuvenated energy. Colbert said it was “lovely to be back” and joked that exec producer Chris Licht thought his new facial hair would lose him viewers. A year ago, Licht’s voice would have been one of the only sounds audible, but this time, his reply somewhat drowned out by the raucous noise of a live studio audience in the Ed Sullivan Theater. The host has been back in front of a crowd since...
Kerry Washington Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams at Emmys: “Your Excellence, Your Artistry Will Endure”

Kerry Washington paid tribute to The Wire actor and Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams while presenting the supporting actor in a drama series category during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. During her brief tribute, Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.” “I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she added. Nominated in the supporting actor in a drama category for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, the actor was considered the frontrunner before...
‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Scores First Career Emmy, Says Jason Sudeikis “Changed My Life With” Apple TV+ Series

Hannah Waddingham added to Ted Lasso‘s Emmy win streak on Sunday as the actress took home her first honor for the Apple TV+ comedy. Upon receiving the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award from Seth Rogen (who accidnetally mispronounced her name), Waddingham thanked her co-star Jason Sudeikis. “Jason, you changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl’s,” she said. “I’m honestly so privileged to work with you. I really am,” she said. In Ted Lasso, Waddingham stars alongside Sudeikis’ titular character as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. She seeks to use Ted, and his cheery outlook, to help...
Cedric the Entertainer Opens 2021 Emmy Awards With Biz Markie Tribute Song

Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmy Awards with a salute to the late Biz Markie’s classic track “Just a Friend” — with some reworked lyrics sprinkled with nods to HBO Max, Sesame Street, and Black-ish. LL Cool J, Rita Wilson, and rapper/Dave star Lil Dicky joined in for the high-energy performance, each contributing a verse that both gently skewered and celebrated television in the pandemic era. It was a loose start to the night that got the crowd dancing and swaying at their tables. Opening the segment, the comic and actor emphasized that this year’s ceremony would subvert expectations of...
Dave Chappelle Will Be Performing At His Documentary Screening At The Hollywood Bowl

Tickets for the screening of this one-night-only event “Untitled” are now on sale. On October 7, Dave Chapelle will be taking over the Hollywood Bowl with a live comedy show and music for the screening of his “Untitled” documentary. Tickets went on sale on sale Saturday, September 18 and are expected to sell out quickly, so if you’re a fan, you won’t want to miss out on this exuberant entertainment extravaganza.
