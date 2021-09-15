Neal Brennan's New Show Centers On The Ways He Feels Unacceptable

Cedric the Entertainer opened the 2021 Emmy Awards with a salute to the late Biz Markie’s classic track “Just a Friend” — with some reworked lyrics sprinkled with nods to HBO Max, Sesame Street, and Black-ish. LL Cool J, Rita Wilson, and rapper/Dave star Lil Dicky joined in for the high-energy performance, each contributing a verse that both gently skewered and celebrated television in the pandemic era. It was a loose start to the night that got the crowd dancing and swaying at their tables.
Opening the segment, the comic and actor emphasized that this year’s ceremony would subvert expectations of...
