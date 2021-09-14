CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Tropical depression could form off Southeast coast

WCNC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — A medium chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the southwest Atlantic over the next five days. The potential for tropical development is historically higher during the middle of September due to favorable environmental conditions. While Hurricane Nicholas is bearing down on parts of the Gulf coast with potentially significant flooding to impact the region, there are two other areas of concern in the Atlantic.

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJCT News

New Tropical Depression Forms, Likely To Become Long-Lived Hurricane

Tropical Depression Eighteen formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean Wednesday afternoon and is likely to become a long-lived hurricane. Tropical Depression Eighteen is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday, acquiring the name Sam. It is then likely to move west to west-northwestward across the deep tropics and strengthen over the upcoming weekend. It remains unclear whether Tropical Depression Eighteen will affect the Caribbean or turn northwestward and bypass the Lesser Antilles to the north. If it does affect the Caribbean, it would likely happen early next week. Most of the global models forecast the storm to intensify steadily in the coming days, and the National Hurricane Center projects soon-to-be Sam to be a major category by Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

Future Hurricanes Could Make The Gulf Coast Uninhabitable

Future hurricanes around the United States could cause extreme flooding, oil spills, and other natural disasters that could render an area uninhabitable for several years. Torrential rain and wind frequently cause catastrophic damage in Houston, Miami, New Orleans, and several other places during a hurricane. And while those cities have always recovered in the past, that might not be the case in the future. The reason? Many experts are concerned about future hurricanes having enough power to render cities uninhabitable.
HOUSTON, TX
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR HURRICANE: Forecasters Expect Fast Strengthening For Storm East Of Florida

National Hurricane Center Says Tropical Depression Will Become “Major” Hurricane, Continues Trek Towards Florida, East Coast. UPDATE: 11 AM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD. SAM FORMS. LATEST HERE. FORECAST BELOW IS DATED. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Depression […] The article MAJOR HURRICANE: Forecasters Expect Fast Strengthening For Storm East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
wfla.com

Tropical Depression 18 forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 18 has officially formed in the Atlantic. According to the National Hurricane Center, the new depression developed out in the eastern tropical Atlantic. The depression is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Sam at some point on Thursday and could be near hurricane intensity...
TAMPA, FL
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sam forms, forecast to become hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Sam just formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane late Friday/early Saturday. At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Sam was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 38.1 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next several days, but with a gradual slowdown in forward motion. Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cw34.com

Tropical Depression 18 forms in the Eastern Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The season's 18th tropical cyclone (tropical depression 18) has formed out across the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. TD 18 has peak winds currently of 35 mph. It is expected to quickly intensify to Tropical Storm Sam status as early as tomorrow. Eventually, major hurricane status is forecast by early next week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Depression#Gulf Coast#Tropical Wave#Africa#Extreme Weather
cbs12.com

Tropical Depression 18 forms in the Eastern Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The season's 18th tropical cyclone (tropical depression 18) has formed out across the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. TD 18 has peak winds currently of 35 mph. It is expected to quickly intensify to Tropical Storm Sam status as early as tomorrow. Eventually, major hurricane status is forecast by early next week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS42.com

Tropical Depression Eighteen Forms in Atlantic | Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Depression Eighteen is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. A gradual turn to the west-northwest is expected by Friday. The environment ahead of the tropical depression appears quite favorable for intensification. The winds are light aloft and the sea surface temperatures are the warmest they have been all season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Marietta Daily Journal

Tropical Depression 18 forms, could become major hurricane by next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday evening and could be a major hurricane by next week, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. Eastern time update. The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday and gain hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Newsbug.info

Tropical Depression 18 forms, could become major hurricane by next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic on Wednesday evening and could be a major hurricane by next week, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. Eastern time update. The depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Thursday and gain hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy