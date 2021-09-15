CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

An Adopted 42-Year-Old With Slurred Speech and Memory Loss

Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Case Challenge series includes difficult-to-diagnose conditions, some of which are not frequently encountered by most clinicians but are nonetheless important to accurately recognize. Test your diagnostic and treatment skills using the following patient scenario and corresponding questions. If you have a case that you would like to suggest for a future Case Challenge, please contact us.

reference.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

‘My daughter, 11, has childhood Alzheimer’s – soon she will forget how to walk, talk & will die when she is just a teen’

A MUM whose daughter has a disease known as childhood Alzheimer’s says her little girl will soon forget how to walk and talk – and will die when she’s just a teen. Cara and Glenn O’Neill’s daughter Eliza, 11, has been battling Sanfilippo’s Syndrome for eight years and needs assistance with pretty much most of life’s daily tasks.
KIDS
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Memory#Procedural Memory#Memory Loss#Slurred Speech#Emergency Department#Case Challenge
Medscape News

High Sodium Intake in Patients With Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome

In the mid-1980s the introduction of head-up tilt-table testing provided not only a diagnostic modality for evaluating patients suffering from vasovagal syncope, but also a controlled environment where these episodes of orthostatic decompensation could be introduced and carefully observed. This allowed for investigators to accurately measure multiple physiologic parameters during tilt-induced episodes of vasovagal syncope, greatly enhancing our understanding of this disorder. In the course of these investigations, it became apparent that there were other conditions that could result in autonomically mediated periods of orthostatic intolerance. In 1993, Schondorf and Low[1] published a landmark paper describing a condition that has become known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Subsequently, there has been an explosion of research on the nature and prevalence of this condition. POTS is currently defined as a chronic disabling disorder associated with excessive tachycardia and intensification of symptoms with standing that are relieved by lying down. In an expert consensus statement issued in 2015 by the Heart Rhythm Society, POTS was defined as a condition characterized by a recurrent increase of heart rate by 30 beats per min while upright, which occurs in the absence of orthostatic hypotension.[2] The syndrome appears to occur when a failure of the peripheral vasculature to maintain adequate constriction allows for excessive venous pooling to occur during upright posture. This excessive venous pooling in the lower one-half of the body results in a compensatory increase in both heart rate and myocardial contractility. Patients afflicted with POTS are often women and experience symptoms such as fatigue, exercise intolerance, palpitations, lightheadedness, dizziness, and near syncope. The onset of symptoms often occurs in the aftermath of an acute febrile illness (presumed to be viral), suggesting a potential autoimmune/auto-inflammatory etiology. Patients afflicted with POTS can be severely limited in their ability to perform daily activities to the point of disability. The patients thus affected can develop severe exercise intolerance leading to profound deconditioning. Although aggressive reconditioning programs can be helpful, there are individuals who are unable to complete these programs or are not helped by them.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RiverBender.com

Local Doctor Raising Awareness During Vascular Disease Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS - September is Vascular Disease Awareness Month and a local cardiologist and vascular physician, Raffi Krikorian MD., of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, is working to educate people about these common and potentially dangerous conditions. Vascular disease refers to any condition that affects your circulatory system - the vast network of arteries and veins in your body. High blood pressure is by far the most common type of vascular disease, affecting nearly half of all adults in the Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

Mom still opposes vaccine after her 13-year-old son dies from COVID-19

FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just one day after 13-year-old Porter Helm died of COVID-19, state Democrats are calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to shut down in-person learning until children can get vaccinated. Jennifer Helm, who is Porter’s mom, is now in favor of Governor Brian Kemp issuing a...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy