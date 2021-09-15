An Adopted 42-Year-Old With Slurred Speech and Memory Loss

In the mid-1980s the introduction of head-up tilt-table testing provided not only a diagnostic modality for evaluating patients suffering from vasovagal syncope, but also a controlled environment where these episodes of orthostatic decompensation could be introduced and carefully observed. This allowed for investigators to accurately measure multiple physiologic parameters during tilt-induced episodes of vasovagal syncope, greatly enhancing our understanding of this disorder. In the course of these investigations, it became apparent that there were other conditions that could result in autonomically mediated periods of orthostatic intolerance. In 1993, Schondorf and Low[1] published a landmark paper describing a condition that has become known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Subsequently, there has been an explosion of research on the nature and prevalence of this condition. POTS is currently defined as a chronic disabling disorder associated with excessive tachycardia and intensification of symptoms with standing that are relieved by lying down. In an expert consensus statement issued in 2015 by the Heart Rhythm Society, POTS was defined as a condition characterized by a recurrent increase of heart rate by 30 beats per min while upright, which occurs in the absence of orthostatic hypotension.[2] The syndrome appears to occur when a failure of the peripheral vasculature to maintain adequate constriction allows for excessive venous pooling to occur during upright posture. This excessive venous pooling in the lower one-half of the body results in a compensatory increase in both heart rate and myocardial contractility. Patients afflicted with POTS are often women and experience symptoms such as fatigue, exercise intolerance, palpitations, lightheadedness, dizziness, and near syncope. The onset of symptoms often occurs in the aftermath of an acute febrile illness (presumed to be viral), suggesting a potential autoimmune/auto-inflammatory etiology. Patients afflicted with POTS can be severely limited in their ability to perform daily activities to the point of disability. The patients thus affected can develop severe exercise intolerance leading to profound deconditioning. Although aggressive reconditioning programs can be helpful, there are individuals who are unable to complete these programs or are not helped by them.

