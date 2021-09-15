CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Researchers Warn Young Adults Are at Highest Risk of Obesity

By Liam Davenport
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividuals aged 18-24 years are at the highest risk of weight gain and developing overweight or obesity over the next 10 years compared with all other adults, and should be a target for obesity prevention policies, say UK researchers. The research, published online September 2 in The Lancet Diabetes and...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Research Shows Link Between a High Fructose Diet and Obesity

Recent research shows that a high fructose diet can be closely linked to obesity and weight problems. According to the study, consuming fructose seems to have an effect on cells that allows them to take in more nutrients. This could explain the rising numbers of obesity in areas where fructose is a large part of people’s diet. The research was centered around villi, the hair-like structures that line the inside of the intestine, which grew longer with a diet that was higher in fructose.
DIETS
San Antonio Current

Cannabis use linked to higher risk of heart attacks in young adults, according to study

Cannabis is used by many due to its medicinal properties, but a new study warns that it could increase the risk of a heart attack in young people. According to research published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, adults under age 45 who consumed cannabis within the past 30 days had nearly double the number of heart attacks than those who didn't, 1.3% to 0.8%.
HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 Spares Lung Function in Young Adults

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Here's some encouraging news for once regarding SARS-CoV-2 infections: a study of young adults for whom prepandemic spirometry data were available showed that COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on lung function, even among patients with asthma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Weight Gain#Obese#Medical Research#University College London#Mrc Epidemiology Unit#University Of Cambridge#White#Bmi#Covid#Nhs#National Health Service#Health Data Research Uk
WTHI

Young adult cannabis consumers nearly twice as likely to suffer from a heart attack, research shows

Whether you smoke it, vape it or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack. Adults under 45 years old who consumed cannabis within the last 30 days, suffered from nearly double the number of heart attacks than adults who didn't use the drug, according to research published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Research Roundup: Young Adults with COVID-19 Have Unaffected Lung Function and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Young Adults with COVID-19 Infections Appear to Have Unaffected Lung Function. Researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and University Children’s Hospital, Ruhr-University-Bochum, Germany, studied the impact of COVID-19 infections on lung...
CANCER
iowapublicradio.org

Report: Iowa's Rate Of Adult Obesity One Of The Highest In The Nation

A new report has found Iowa’s rate of adult obesity increased significantly last year, meaning Iowa now has one of the highest obesity rates in the nation. The report by the non-profit Trust for America’s Health found 36.5 percent of adult Iowans, figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were considered obese last year.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Medscape News

Study Identifies 'at Risk' Groups After COVID Vaccination

Researchers have identified groups of people most at risk of dying or experiencing severe disease from COVID-19 after receiving one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The study, by the University of Oxford, examined risk of severe COVID-19 leading to hospitalisation or death from 14 days after a second dose vaccination, when substantial immunity should be expected.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

For Young Adults, Cannabis Tied to Doubling of MI Risk

Young adults who report regular, recent cannabis use are twice as likely to have experienced an MI in their lifetimes, US observational data suggest. The absolute difference in MI between users and nonusers was 0.5%, Karim S. Ladha, MD (St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, Canada), and colleagues report in their paper, which was published Tuesday in CMAJ.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Approach to Obesity in the Older Population

Assaf Buch; Yonit Marcus; Gabi Shefer; Paul Zimmet; Naftali Stern. Until recently, weight loss in older obese people was feared because of ensuing muscle loss and frailty. Facing overall increasing longevity, high rates of obesity in older individuals (age ≥ 65 years) and a growing recognition of the health and functional cost of the number of obesity years, abetted by evidence that intentional weight loss in older obese people is safe, this approach is gradually, but not unanimously, being replaced by more active principles. Lifestyle interventions that include reduced but sufficient energy intake, age-adequate protein and micronutrient intake, coupled with aerobic and resistance exercise tailored to personal limitations, can induce weight loss with improvement in frailty indices. Sustained weight loss at this age can prevent or ameliorate diabetes. More active steps are controversial. The use of weight loss medications, particularly glucagons-like peptide-1 analogs (liraglutide as the first example), provides an additional treatment tier. Its safety and cardiovascular health benefits have been convincingly shown in older obese patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. In our opinion, this option should not be denied to obese individuals with prediabetes or other obesity-related comorbidities based on age. Finally, many reports now provide evidence that bariatric surgery can be safely performed in older people as the last treatment tier. Risk-benefit issues should be considered with extreme care and disclosed to candidates. The selection process requires good presurgical functional status, individualized consideration of the sequels of obesity, and reliance on centers that are highly experienced in the surgical procedure as well as short-term and long-term subsequent comprehensive care and support.
NURSING HOMES
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
baylorlariat.com

‘Tech Neck’ cases rise among young adults

Increasing numbers of young adults are experiencing chronic headaches, premature arthritis and neck pain, which seem like symptoms college students should not have to worry about. However, a vast majority of them also own electronic devices — the cause of a condition called “Tech Neck.”. Tech Neck, a clinical condition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Are young adults suffering from 'immunity debt'?

At the time of writing, my 21-year-old nephew has just come out of hospital after a severe bout of tonsilitis, my 21-year-old stepdaughter is about to see a specialist after being dogged with a chest infection for weeks and another of my nephews, Dani, aged 29, is in bed with a bad cough, sore throat and sinusitis.
KIDS
Medscape News

Online CBT-Based Workshop Reduces Postpartum Depression and Anxiety

(Reuters Health) - A one-day, online cognitive behavioral therapy-based workshop along with usual care can improve postpartum depression and anxiety, a new study suggests. In a trial including 403 Canadian women with postpartum depression who were randomly assigned to receive either usual care plus the live online workshop or usual care plus waitlist, those who participated in the workshop had higher odds of a clinically significant decrease in depression scale scores, according to the results published in JAMA Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Understanding Young Adult Hospitalizations in COVID-19

A new study addressed the clinical outcomes in young adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the United States. School is back in session and with conversations surrounding boosters, the Delta variant, and when we’ll be able to vaccinate more children, we’re entering uncharted territory in the United States for the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Boost Vitamin D in Blacks Living at High Latitudes, Study Indicates

The lower vitamin D levels typically seen in populations residing at higher latitudes with lower sun exposure extend to people of African-Caribbean descent. However, supplementation can successfully boost vitamin D levels regardless of latitude, results from a new study show. "These findings highlight a need, particularly in higher latitude countries,...
HEALTH
phillyvoice.com

Heart attack risk nearly doubles for young adult marijuana users, study finds

Smoking, vaping or even consuming cannabis as an edible increases the risk of a heart attack in adults under age 45, new data suggests. Research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal shows that such marijuana users were nearly twice as likely to suffer a heart attack than people who didn't use the drug.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy