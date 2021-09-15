Three 'Bad News' Payment Changes Coming Soon for Physicians
By Elizabeth Woodcock, MBA, CPC
Medscape News
5 days ago
Physicians are bracing for upcoming changes in reimbursement that may start within a few months. As doctors gear up for another wave of COVID, payment trends may not be the top priority, but some "uh oh" announcements this fall could have far-reaching implications that could affect your future. The Centers...
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Telehealth use, although much higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, accounted for less than 20% of weekly outpatient visits 6 months into the pandemic, according to a new report from the American Medical Association (AMA). Ten percent of weekly visits were conducted via videoconferencing, and 8.1% of visits were conducted using the telephone.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
UNEMPLOYMENT benefits could be extended until 2022, thanks to new legislation expected to be introduced this week. It comes as the federal Covid support initially ended over the Labor Day weekend, leaving millions of jobless Americans without help. The proposal will come from New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who...
The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
The doctor who prescribed the deworming drug ivermectin to an Ohio man despite protests from hospital officials belongs to a larger group of medical professionals who promote the drug as a cure for Covid-19. The doctor, Fred Wagshul, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist in Dayton, is listed as a...
Access to the internet can mean the difference between success or failure at school or at work – especially for people living in poverty. That’s been especially true as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people in remote jobs or classes, or away from work altogether. In May, the federal government kicked off the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, or EBB, which provides a monthly subsidy for broadband access to people who qualify for federal anti-poverty programs or who have lost a job during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control has just released results from a head-to-head study of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., and Moderna's comes out on top when it comes to effectiveness. The study, conducted nationwide between March and August, looked at 3,689 vaccinated adults who were hospitalized with...
As many children go back to school, new waves of COVID-19 cases continue to surge. More data keeps coming in on potential vaccine risks and how they measure up against the risk of the disease. Here’s a look. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to 3-Fold Increased Risk of Myocarditis. A study...
Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
LANSING, MI-- All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. “No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am grateful to...
The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Comments / 0