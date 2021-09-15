Work to start soon on school trails

As part of the trail project, a trail will be constructed in the County Ditch 1 easement (pictured) from Greenwood Street to Edgewood Drive. It will then traverse througha. pedestrian easement to the east side of Franklin Middle School. A second trail will be constructed from Edgewood Drive to Spruce Avenue along the south side of Gulf Street.

Work on some multi-use trails may start as early as this week. At its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Thief River Falls City Council awarded the contract for the Safe Routes to School trails near Franklin Middle School as well as a few other construction projects. Davidson Construction had the low bid of $784,427.45. R.J. Zavoral & Sons Inc., had the other bid of $855,753.29. Public Works Director Travis Giffen said the 2021 Street and Utilities Improvement Project, which had been delayed, was 14% above the engineer’s estimate. In addition to the above trails, the project includes: • Realigning Highway 32 access to Valley Assisted Living and a nearby vacant parcel owned by MAK Properties • An Oakland Park multi-use trail • Partially constructing Robson Court • Repairing the entrance road at the Thief River Falls Regional Airport • Miscellaneous paving at the Pennington County FairgroundsHydro-Kleen LLC had the quote of $146,213.90. Hydro-Kleen will clear roots that penetrated deteriorated joints, causing backups, and install a new fiberglass liner using the old clay tile pipe as a form, according to information provided to the council. This technology is expected to lessen the possibility of digging up entire roadways.The council took the request under advisement with no further comment despite some council members raising concerns at an earlier Committee of the Whole meeting. Landsverk and Barry made a similar request of the Pennington County Board, which also took the request under advisement. Advance Thief River will provide the remaining $25,000 of the $75,000 budget. Advance Thief River drives economic development in the area through business retention, expansion and attraction. “We do have momentum, and we are making strides in many areas,” said Landsverk, who serves as the director of the group. Landsverk outlined various projects on which she has worked. She has provided help to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. That support has included helping them with grant applications. Landsverk has also provided information to site selectors for various potential businesses in Thief River Falls. Those possible businesses included a call center, a protein manufacturing facility, a data center and an advanced manufacturing business. Landsverk said the data center had electric needs that were beyond what could be provided in Thief River Falls, so the project will proceed elsewhere. Regarding the advanced manufacturing business, Landsverk said Thief River Falls has an excellent site for such a business and it has many things for which the business was looking. Thief River Falls is in the running for that business along with other communities. “Will we get that? Who knows?” she said. Advance Thief River will soon launch its Come Home to Thief River Falls campaign. Slated to begin in late September at the earliest, the campaign will feature 10 stories of Thief River Falls is a place to build successful careers and businesses. The stories will also spotlight how Thief River Falls schools prepares students to be successful. The printed literature will be sent to 10,000 alumni with the cost of postage covered by the Thief River Falls Education Foundation. Eight videos will also be shared to highlight those stories. Come Home to Thief River Falls costs $10,000, said Landsverk, who noted she has undertaken the writing and recording associated with the project. Another project in the pipeline is the Youth Skills Training Program. As part of this program through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, 16- and 17-year-olds would receive work-based experiences in the community at businesses. Landsverk used the example of Textron and other companies where those individuals wouldn’t normally be able to be employed at their current ages. She expected the program to start in fall 2022 if everything were pulled together. “It could be a part of addressing some of our workforce needs,” Landsverk said.