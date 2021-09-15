Lutz returns with record-breaking win at GAP Senior Amateur

DURHAM – When the 59th U.S. Senior Women's Amateur Championship opens Friday, two Duke women's golf alumnae will be in the field as Sarah LeBrun Ingram and Anna Morales will compete at The Lakewood Club Dogwood Course in Point Clear, Ala., from Sept. 10-15. A starting field of 132 golfers will open play Sept. 10-11 with 36 holes of stroke play. The field will then be cut to the top 64 players for match play. Five 18-hole rounds of match play from Sept. 12-14 will determine the finalists, who will square off in an 18-hole championship on Sept. 15.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO