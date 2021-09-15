Lutz returns with record-breaking win at GAP Senior Amateur
Chip Lutz didn’t just return. He returned only like Chip Lutz, a Golf Association of Philadelphia Senior Champion unlike any others of his time, could. The LedgeRock Golf Club member marveled at Country Club of Scranton (par 72, 6,652 yards), taking the 51st GAP Senior Amateur Championship. It was his second Senior Amateur win. Lutz, who fired a 1-under 71 Tuesday paired with an opening 4-under 68 in the opening round, finished at 5-under 139 for the week.www.amateurgolf.com
