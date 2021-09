An 82-year-old Princeton man who was struck by a car on Rosedale Road Aug. 25 has died, according to the Princeton Police Department. The man was hit by a car as he attempted to cross Rosedale Road at General Johnson Drive, which is the entrance to the Johnson Park School, shortly after 8 a.m. Aug. 25, police said.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO