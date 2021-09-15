Materials disruptions worsening for Northern Nevada builders, contractors

For 29 years, Rick Reviglio, co-owner of Western Nevada Supply, has never worried about running low on a commodity like 4-inch PVC sewer pipe. “We’ve been out of 4-inch sewer pipe many times over the last six months,” said Reviglio, whose wholesale distributor company is headquartered in Sparks. “Not only did we always have it, we had it in abundance — you’d find miles of it in our yard. And there’s been multiple times we’re out of it.”