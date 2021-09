The city of Little Rock was promised a new era of unity with the election of Frank Scott Jr. as mayor in 2018, an outcome supported by a diverse cross-section of the city. Almost three years later, the city is more deeply divided than ever. The sales tax campaign, in which he took the leadership role, was defeated handily, by sometimes smashing margins in precincts once supportive of tax measures. He carried some precincts in neighborhoods where he was dominant in 2018, but voter enthusiasm was scant and more divided.

