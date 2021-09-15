First UW-Green Bay Water Science Undergraduate Heads to Graduate School at UWM
Kunze’s path exemplifies how undergraduate research opportunities and mentoring can lead to more water scientists. (Reprinted with permission from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin)—Tyler Kunze never anticipated a career as a water scientist. Yet in May, he became the first student to earn a bachelor’s degree in water science from UW-Green Bay. He’s now a graduate student in UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences (SFS).news.uwgb.edu
Comments / 0