CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

First UW-Green Bay Water Science Undergraduate Heads to Graduate School at UWM

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKunze’s path exemplifies how undergraduate research opportunities and mentoring can lead to more water scientists. (Reprinted with permission from the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin)—Tyler Kunze never anticipated a career as a water scientist. Yet in May, he became the first student to earn a bachelor’s degree in water science from UW-Green Bay. He’s now a graduate student in UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences (SFS).

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Water Resources#Graduate School#Uwm#Water Wells#Uw Milwaukee#Sfs
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy