McIntyre Records 100th Win at Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. - The Orange men's soccer team defeated Binghamton 7-0 at the SU Soccer Stadium on Tuesday night to give head coach Ian McIntyre his 100th victory at Syracuse. Five different Orange (4-2 overall, 1-0 ACC) players recorded goals including ACC Offensive Player of the Week Deandre Kerr, who had two scores and one assist. Freshman forward Curt Calov also netted two, while senior forward Manel Busquets, freshman forward Francesco Pagano, and freshmen midfielder Aidan Arber all recorded one goal in the win against the Bearcats (4-2) Calov scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute off a cross from freshman midfielder Giona Leibold on the left side. Just three minutes later, Calov found the back of the net again after Kerr served him the ball from the left side. Kerr continued his three-game scoring streak in the 18th minute when senior forward Colin Biros fed him the ball to give the the Orange a 3-0 lead.