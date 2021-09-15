New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. New titles in adult fiction include: “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke, “A Bad Day For Sunshine” by Darynda Jones, “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown, “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston, “Chase” by Lisa Harris, “Class Act” by Stuart Woods, “Complications” by Danielle Steel, “Cul De Sac” by Joy Fielding, “Down Range” by Taylor Moore, “Falling” by T. J. Newman, “False Witness by Karin Slaughter, “A Good Day For Chardonnay” by Darynda Jones, “Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, “The Noise” by James Patterson, “Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw” by Mike Lupica, “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, “Steel Fear” by Brandon Webb, “Striking Range” by Margaret Mizushima, “Vortex” by Catherine Coulter and “The Women’s March” by Jennifer Chiaverini.