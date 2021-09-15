CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEN HOUSE-SUN-9/19-12-3PM~17 CALIFORNIA AVE-BROADKILL BEACH

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article17 California Avenue, Milton, DE 19968 ~ Broadkill Beach ~ LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION....WITHIN 1 BLOCK WALK TO DELAWARE BEACHES. Well-maintained home located on an oversized, corner lot in Broadkill Beach, which gives you plenty of privacy, and extra space for parking, entertaining and more. Home boasts 3 bedrooms plus extra room that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office space or den! Primary Suite is located on the main living level of the home and features a large walk in closet and primary bath that includes easy step in shower. Zoned Heating & AC was replaced in 2021 and a new roof was installed in 2012. Plus the seller is offering a 1 year home warranty. Open floor plan offers great entertainment space that features living room with a cozy gas fireplace to enjoy in the cooler months, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and Corian countertops, and dining room that allows for natural light. If you are looking to avoid stairs this home features a motorized chairlift from the foyer entrance up to the main floor of the home. Enjoy hearing the birds chirp and feeling the bay breezes from the large patio system sunroom or take in the sunshine from the multiple decks that have all been upgraded in the past 2-3 years. Large 10 X 20 shed is great for all your beach gear and the homes attic space allows for ample storage inside the home as well! The lot offers more then you can imagine when looking for a beach lot as this lot is more then double the size of the standard lots in Broadkill and offers lovely trees, easy to maintain landscaping and is a short walk to the beach. All this and more plus limited views of the DE Bay from the 3rd floor and wonderful sunset views over the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Call us today to schedule your tour!

