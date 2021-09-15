Gong cha to Make Chicagoland Debut

The highly praised New York restaurant group Momofuku, famous for its innovative spin on Asian-American cuisine, last year introduced pantry items for home cooks — as did countless restaurants as a pandemic pivot. Acclaimed owner-chef David Chang and his staff at Momofuku Culinary Lab, a test kitchen, create and sell their own staples. Among the quality selections offered to ramp up your dishes are chili crisp, seasoned salts, toasted sesame oil, and deep and complex soy sauce and tamari. The company ships these products nationwide. Now, in collaboration with Taiwanese-based A-Sha Foods, they’ve added packages of air-dried noodles. The noodles are made only with wheat, salt, and water, and produced by an 18-hour noodle drying technique. These arrive with packets of rich savory, piquant sauces and there are three varieties: Soy & Scallion, Spicy Soy, or Tingly Chili. Each package serves five and takes four minutes to cook. They cook as quickly as ramen, which is deep fried, and also have less calories and more protein. You can then add a topping of vegetables, a poached or fried egg, chicken or other meats. A three-pack of any of the choices is $30. The Noodle Lover’s Box offers one of each flavor, plus chopsticks ($35). Shipping is free. To order noodles go to shop.momofuku.com/collections/noodles. For other pantry items, visit shop.momofuku.com.

