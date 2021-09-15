Gong cha to Make Chicagoland Debut

Gong cha, the world’s premier bubble tea brand with nearly 1,600 international locations, will open its first corporate-owned U.S. store early next year in H Mart, a supermarket specializing in Asian foods, in Naperville, IL. At least four additional corporate-owned stores are planned for downtown Chicago and the surrounding suburbs with the long-term goal of opening more than 50 in the area. Gong cha has more than 130 franchised stores across New York, Texas, California and other states.
Fransmart, the global franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys, is participating in the International Franchise Expo (IFE), taking place September 24-25 at the Javits Center in New York City. “There has never been a...
"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), announced today it is offering a unique franchise opportunity with the Phillips 66 family of brands. Skilled operators will now have the opportunity to open a hot, fresh Wetzel’s experience at Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded convenience stores. “We’ve been incredibly impressed with the early success...
Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, has announced the debut of its second ghost kitchen test in San Jose, following the first ghost kitchen test in Chicago's Humboldt Park in May of 2021. Testing a second ghost kitchen model provides Noodles & Company with the flexibility to expand access to the brand in new and emerging markets through its digital channels. The ghost kitchen also offers increased off-premise capabilities that help reach a wider consumer base, allowing more guests to enjoy noodle-centric dishes in an easier, more rewarding way.
Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 8940 Spencer Hwy. in La Porte, Texas. Seasoned restaurant group, Texas SC Ventures, is at the helm of the new location. The better-chicken brand has opened more than 140 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 650 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is calling attention to the disproportionate gap between the Hispanic community’s crucial contributions to the U.S. food and restaurant industry and national recognition of Hispanic culinary talent with the launch of its new For Your Consideration campaign, which spotlights 11 exceptional Hispanic chefs as recommended nominees for the 2022 James Beard Awards.
It’s time to say “bonjour!” to a new lineup of bakery cafes in the north. Canada will get its first Paris Baguette when the internationally beloved bakery-cafe opens its flagship location in the heart of downtown Toronto in June 2022. Already a far-flung pastry empire, Paris Baguette has nearly 4,000...
WOWorks, the parent company of health-centric fast-casual brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, has debuted its first location in a Walmart Grocery store in Rochester, NY at 2150 Chili Ave. The Ghost Kitchen location will include Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual entrée salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls, the nation’s fastest-growing superfoods café, right alongside other mouthwatering brands. This opening comes after WOWorks signed a deal for 90 non-traditional retail presences with Ghost Kitchen Brands in the spring of this year.
The highly praised New York restaurant group Momofuku, famous for its innovative spin on Asian-American cuisine, last year introduced pantry items for home cooks — as did countless restaurants as a pandemic pivot. Acclaimed owner-chef David Chang and his staff at Momofuku Culinary Lab, a test kitchen, create and sell their own staples. Among the quality selections offered to ramp up your dishes are chili crisp, seasoned salts, toasted sesame oil, and deep and complex soy sauce and tamari. The company ships these products nationwide. Now, in collaboration with Taiwanese-based A-Sha Foods, they’ve added packages of air-dried noodles. The noodles are made only with wheat, salt, and water, and produced by an 18-hour noodle drying technique. These arrive with packets of rich savory, piquant sauces and there are three varieties: Soy & Scallion, Spicy Soy, or Tingly Chili. Each package serves five and takes four minutes to cook. They cook as quickly as ramen, which is deep fried, and also have less calories and more protein. You can then add a topping of vegetables, a poached or fried egg, chicken or other meats. A three-pack of any of the choices is $30. The Noodle Lover’s Box offers one of each flavor, plus chopsticks ($35). Shipping is free. To order noodles go to shop.momofuku.com/collections/noodles. For other pantry items, visit shop.momofuku.com.
According to Lubbock In the Loop, a new bubble tea shop is coming to Lubbock, and I haven't been this excited about a new business coming here in a long time. There are two things that will get you to my heart the fastest: letting me pet your dog or cat and inviting me to go get bubble tea. Something about the milk tea with the chewy tapioca pearls is just so delicious.
NEW YORK -- There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will have its cashier-less technology at two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what's taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.
Award-winning Amsterdam-based Gin 1689, whose gin is based on a three- century-old gin recipe when the gin craze started, makes its debut in the Mexican market via GinBuilders. The gin market in Mexico is growing strongly year on year and Gin 1689 is tapping more in this market due to...
The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
In October 2019, Jessica Nabongo added a major accomplishment to her resume: She became the first documented Black woman to travel to every country in the world. Then the pandemic hit, and her globetrotting lifestyle came to a screeching halt. For the first time in a decade, the travel photographer and influencer behind the site Catch Me If You Can spent two months uninterrupted at home in Detroit, Michigan.
Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
A family of three, including an immunocompromised toddler, were asked to leave a restaurant in Texas last week after they refused to take off their masks. Natalie Wester and her husband decided to go out with their four-month-old child to Rowlett’s Hang Time, a bar and restaurant in Texas, accompanied by friends.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A highly anticipated Filipino restaurant has debuted in San Francisco — filling a great void in the Bay Area food scene.
Abaca, located inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman’s Wharf, is the city’s first upscale restaurant of its kind.
The dining room was bustling and completely full Saturday night — filled with diners who came from near and far to get a taste of the Philippines.
“It’s really amazing, I drove two hours to get here and it’s like – it has a twist,” said Monique Agatep from Carmel-by-the-Sea. “It’s Filipino and yet it...
