Marriott Reports on Environmental, Social and Governance Progress
Marriott International has released its 2021 Serve 360 Report, which shows the corporation’s progress towards its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals. The goals were created with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in mind, working to empower local communities, create more sustainable practices for both associates and guests, as well as foster safe and inclusive working environments and accommodations for all.www.travelpulse.com
