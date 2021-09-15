CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday, September 8th – Tusc Talks about the 9-11 Anniversary – Part 2

By Mary McClintock
Alice Greenwald, President & CEO, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and Anthony Gardner, who lost his brother Harvey on 9/11, return for this two-part series leading up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. A national campaign was launched for reflection and action since there is a new generation...

Indian Lake 8th Graders Learn & Share Stories about September 11, 2001

20 years later, real-life accounts are helping Indian Lake Middle School students understand and commemorate the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. On Friday, ILMS 8th graders concluded an in-depth study of the events of 9/11 with an annual interview project. #16191f;">After studying an intense timeline of the events leading...
Paul Heyman Talks About Smackdown Being Held On Eve Of 9/11 20th Anniversary

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman spoke about returning to New York City for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here are highlights:. On returning to New York: “New York is a major part of my identity. When I was growing up,...
Anthony Gardner
Gunner Talks With Ryan Weaver About 9/11 Tribute

It's a day in our generations' history filled with tragedy, loss, sadness--where people's lives changed forever with the loss of loved ones. But it was also a day of unprecedented heroism, bravery, and coming together as a nation. None of us will ever forget where we were that day or what we were doing. How we felt--scared, insecure, and unsure of what would or could happen next. Even miles and miles away from where it was all taking place-I'll always remember hearing on radio a play by play of what was happening as I drove in to the radio station that morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Joel Meyerowitz Talks to Ryan McGinley About Shooting the Aftermath of 9/11

It has been two decades since 9/11, 20 years since two planes flew into the World Trade Center, killing thousands and changing New York City forever. One of the small blessings of that horrific tragedy is that the eminent street photographer Joel Meyerowitz, who over the course of his six-decade career has shot some of the most stunning portraits and cityscapes, took it upon himself to record the aftermath. For nine months, largely thanks to his own tenacity and understanding of history, Meyerowitz returned again and again to Ground Zero to document the site in all of its cruel collisions of steel, its fragile human moments, and the countless workers and volunteers who searched for survivors. We tend to think of visual artists as pioneers, revolutionaries, rebels, or romantics—and in Meyerowitz’s previous and subsequent work, he’s conjured all of these identities—but we rarely think of them as heroes.
Big Dave Show Highlights for Wednesday, September 8th!

-Did Ashley cheat to win “Biggest Zinnia” at the Alexandria Worlds Fair? Officer Nick’s mom with a shocking revelation!. -Travis won a rabbit at a carnival and it lived for….. -Short Term Memory Game!. -Five Feet of Popcorn? Yep!. -The Brothers Game!. -The Dad Joke of the Day!. -Good Vibes:...
