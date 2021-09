Williamson County Schools reported Wednesday that some students from the district have vandalized and destroyed school property as part of a nationwide social media trend. According to an article posted to the WCS InFocus website, some high schools have been the target of vandals. Bathroom soap dispensers have been ripped off the walls; paper towels have been used to clog toilets; urinals have been broken; and ceiling tiles and partitions have been removed or destroyed. The vandals then post their destructive work on TikTok.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO