The Enchanted Tiki Room 1963
"Wahine e o keonimana. Ladies and gentlemen, a small reminder before entering the Tiki Room. We ask you to refrain from smoking inside, and please, do not carry any food or drink into the Tiki Room. And, oh yes, no flash bulbs, please! Our performers are temperamental and easily upset. Thank you for your cooperation. And now, ladies and gentlemen, United Airlines invites you to come with us to a world of joyous song and wondrous miracles - Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room."www.mouseplanet.com
