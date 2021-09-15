CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Hough says she's 'deeply listening' to 'The Activist' criticism

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
kq2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulianne Hough has responded to the backlash about a new reality competition show she's judging. "The Activist" is a forthcoming CBS series in which six activists from around the world come together "to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment. "The activists...

