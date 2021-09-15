Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck
STOLLINGS, W.Va. — A Logan County woman died last week after police say she was found in the back of a garbage truck as it was emptying. The incident happened in the Stollings area near Logan on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to West Virginia State Police, which is the investigating agency. Marcella Canterbury, 33, died after she was recovered from the back of a garbage truck.www.lincolnjournal.com
