CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan County, WV

Community members shaken by death of Logan County woman found in garbage truck

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
lincolnjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOLLINGS, W.Va. — A Logan County woman died last week after police say she was found in the back of a garbage truck as it was emptying. The incident happened in the Stollings area near Logan on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to West Virginia State Police, which is the investigating agency. Marcella Canterbury, 33, died after she was recovered from the back of a garbage truck.

www.lincolnjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Government
City
Stollings, WV
State
Virginia State
County
Logan County, WV
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Foreclosure#Cremation#Waste Management#Wvsp
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy