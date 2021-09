BUCYRUS— Just a little more than a year after being acquitted of six criminal charges by a jury, Jason Tupps, 46, of Galion, is back in the Crawford County Jail. Tupps was booked into the jail on Wednesday and faces one count of rape, a felony of the first degree punishable with up to 11 years in prison, and one count of domestic violence.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO