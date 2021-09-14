If a company name is trademarked in Australia, can I use the same name in the US?
If the Australian company does not and never will do business in the US, your risk is minimal. However, using a similar name for a similar product in a similar line of commerce can get you sued now or down the road sometime. It's always best to create your own name, and tie consumers into that name. That way you don't run the risk of suits by third parties accusing you of lack of good faith in creating your name.avvo.com
