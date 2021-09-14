CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

If a company name is trademarked in Australia, can I use the same name in the US?

By Asked in New York, NY
avvo.com
 8 days ago

If the Australian company does not and never will do business in the US, your risk is minimal. However, using a similar name for a similar product in a similar line of commerce can get you sued now or down the road sometime. It's always best to create your own name, and tie consumers into that name. That way you don't run the risk of suits by third parties accusing you of lack of good faith in creating your name.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

California named ‘most crypto ready’ US state

California has emerged as the most crypto-ready jurisdiction in the United States thanks to the proliferation of cryptocurrency ATMs and growing interest in digital assets among the state’s population, according to new industry research from review site Crypto Head. With a score of 5.72 out of 10, California edged out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cascadebusnews.com

A Guide to Trademarking Your Business Name

Whether you are just starting up a business or perhaps rebranding one, trademarking is very important because this will allow you to protect your company from any infringement. However, the process can be confusing for some. With that said, this article will serve as a short guide to everything you...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ZenBusiness Named a “Best Company for Remote Workers” By Quartz

ZenBusiness makes Quartz’s inaugural list of the best medium-sized companies for remote employees. ZenBusiness, a one-stop business management platform with the mission to make starting, running, and growing a successful business simple and accessible, was named one of the “Best Companies for Remote Workers” by Quartz. The award recognizes companies embracing the future of work and those ahead of the curve in creating exceptional experiences for remote employees.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Name#Trademark#Search Engines#Australian#Au#Yahoo#Msn#Kurien Ouellette Llc
finextra.com

Binance US names Ant exec Shroder president

The US arm of Binance has appointed former Ant Group and Uber executive Brian Shroder president, replacing Brian Brooks who quit suddenly in August after just four months in the job. Shroder will oversee the company’s strategy and execution, fundraising, business and corporate development as well as manage the firm's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
MarketRealist

Who Is Exempt From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Deadlines Approach

Following President Joe Biden’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate announcement, many individuals have been searching for a way out of getting the shot. Religious beliefs have been commonly used to secure an exemption from mandatory vaccines in the past, and that scenario is playing out again with COVID-19 vaccines. Article continues...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason 2 New Zealand Men Were Arrested For Smuggling KFC

Cities worldwide have had their fair share of wild lockdown stories since the pandemic began. But the latest one from Auckland, New Zealand is certainly one of the most surprising. While restrictions in most North American cities loosened over the summer, many places in the southern hemisphere were still on high alert. The city of Auckland has been in stage four lockdown — the strictest lockdown level — for the past five weeks to slow down the increase in cases, according to The Guardian.
WORLD
propertyindustryeye.com

Shocking! Drug Squad finds tenant had wired door handle to the mains

Propertymark says agents need to be diligent after a number of case studies have been bought to their attention on the growth of cannabis in rental properties and the devastating lengths tenants will go to booby-trap them in order to prevent anyone entering. A recent straw poll held by Propertymark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy