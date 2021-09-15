Perseverance ensures the future
Twenty years pass by in a blink. Births, deaths, weddings and funerals all run together. Gray hairs sprout from heads of youngsters yet to be born. A lucky break came when an insurance lobbying group offered a scholarship weekend where the murky world of disaster insurance played a role. As the proud members of Maine Mutual Group will be the first to tell, insurance provides for the wholeness of people. When whole, liquidity comes. When whole, new ideas and new beginnings come about. It is the engine behind the growth of the new.thecounty.me
