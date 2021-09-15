Arthur Mironchuk
The Beck Group is pleased to announce Arthur Mironchuk has joined the integrated architecture and construction firm. He is responsible for managing client relations and business development, with an emphasis on architecture and design-build. Arthur brings over a decade of experience in commercial real estate development and complex architectural design and management projects. His portfolio includes mixed-use, office, retail, and multi-family developments.www.bizjournals.com
