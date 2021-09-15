CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Arthur Mironchuk

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beck Group is pleased to announce Arthur Mironchuk has joined the integrated architecture and construction firm. He is responsible for managing client relations and business development, with an emphasis on architecture and design-build. Arthur brings over a decade of experience in commercial real estate development and complex architectural design and management projects. His portfolio includes mixed-use, office, retail, and multi-family developments.

Kagan Longval, BECxP CxABE

Genesis welcomes Kagan Longval, our newest Senior Commissioning Manager. With 10+ years of experience spanning the design, construction and post-occupancy phase commissioning of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) and building enclosure systems, Kagan ensures buildings operate safely and efficiently, in accordance with their design. In addition to serving as a commissioning expert, he is also a member of the US Green Building Council and the Alpha Pi Mu Industrial Engineering Society.
People on the Move

Assistant General Counsel and Contracts Manager at Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc. Emily Paust’s “big law” experience with contract negotiation and administration advisement brings great value to Symbiont and its construction, design-build, and EPC clients across green energy (biogas), manufacturing, and municipal markets. She will also advise on terms and conditions for service agreements, standard teaming agreements, master services agreements, and non-disclosure agreements and contribute to the firm’s business insurance procurement, claims management, and special projects.
Richard E. Briansky

Richard is an avid litigator focusing his practice on the representation of construction clients. He has extensive experience representing general contractors, owners, subcontractors, suppliers, developers, sureties, and financial institutions in complex construction, real estate, and general commercial disputes. His representations include delay and productivity claims, construction defect claims, lease and build-out disputes, and shareholder and franchise disputes, among others.
Sarah Kate Sellers

As a marketing coordinator, she will support Southeast Venture’s marketing director to develop and execute marketing campaigns for each of the firm’s service areas, with a particular focus on brokerage. Her commercial real estate and social media marketing experience will be an asset for the firm's marketing strategy. In addition, her fresh perspective and diverse background will be helpful for finding new methods to expand Southeast Venture’s presence in Nashville.
Chicago tech unicorn Enfusion to go public

Chicago tech firm Enfusion has filed for an IPO after raising funding earlier this year at a $1.5 billion valuation. Enfusion, a fintech company that makes investment management software, filed with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in a public offering. It plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ENFN."
Bill Mahomes

Formerly a partner at Bracewell LLP, Bill Mahomes brings over four decades of regional, national, and international legal, regulatory, risk, and compliance experience to the executive team as Vista Bank’s EVP and General Counsel. Serving on multiple boards, Mr. Mahomes is also Vice-Chairman of the Texas A&M University Board of Regents. In his new role at Vista Bank, he oversees legal and contractual matters for the Company.
Nicole Rekowski

Director of Marketing & Innovations at Silver Eagle Beverages. Silver Eagle Beverages announces the addition of Nicole Rekowski as Director of Marketing & Innovations. She will lead marketing and strategic planning efforts for Silver Eagle Beverages’ diverse portfolio of brands. She joins Silver Eagle Beverages after spending almost 20 years with Anheuser-Busch and North American Breweries in St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Given her understanding of the dynamics of the beer industry, she completed the requisite tests and is a Certified Cicerone.
Mike Medeiros

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.
Justworks files for confidential IPO

Software maker Justworks has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The New York-based company, which makes cloud-based payroll and human resources software for small businesses, didn’t disclose the number of shares to be offered...
Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
Roosevelt University sees rising demand for real estate degrees

The program started with no students three years ago. When international shipping of both B2B and consumer products came to a startling halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago businessman Dave Fliss knew... Consulting. Markowski Consulting. New Company. Megan Markowski, President of Markowski Consulting, is known as The Strategic Secret Weapon....
Chris Garcia

GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to identify, track and address health risks, has appointed Chris Garcia as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Garcia’s career in healthcare has spanned over thirty years as a founder, operator or private equity investor in over a dozen healthcare companies. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell’s commercial strategy.
Sydnee Garcia

Ms. Garcia has a proven track record representing and advising clients through complex business disputes, transactions and litigation matters, including the sale and acquisition of commercial real estate. Her professional accomplishments in law have been recognized by Scene in S.A. Magazine through multiple Rising Star awards and Best Lawyer recognitions in Business Litigation and Bankruptcy. Ms. Garcia is a proud alumnus of The University of Texas Austin and St. Mary’s University School of Law.
Washington University endowment pool generates record return in fiscal 2021

Washington University said it's investment management arm generated a record return on its endowment pool for fiscal 2021, ended June 30. The Washington University Investment Management Co. brought in a 65% return on its Managed Endowment Pool (MEP) during the fiscal year, officials said Monday, calling the return "unprecedented." The...
Jim Sherblom went from biotech to the ministry — and back again

Education: Bachelor of arts in history from Yale University; MBA in strategy and finance from Harvard Business School; master of divinity and doctorate of ministry from Andover Newton Theological School. Residence: Concord. Once the chief financial officer of renowned Cambridge biotech Genzyme, Jim Sherblom took a step back from the...
